Kispert failed to score (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) but totaled three rebounds, one assist and one block in nine minutes during Thursday's win over Atlanta.

The rookie logged at least nine minutes for a third time this year. However, Kispert was relatively a non-factor, as the forward didn't score for a first time in four appearances. Kispert has totaled six points and seven rebounds so far for the Wizards.