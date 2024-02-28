Kispert had 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-112 loss to the Warriors.

Kispert returned from a one-game absence, sliding straight into the starting lineup. He was one of three Wizards players to score at least 20 points, continuing his recent uptick in offensive production. He has now scored at least 20 points in three of the past four games and makes for a viable 12-team commodity for anyone needing points and threes with a sprinkling of steals.