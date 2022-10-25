Wizards head coach Wes Unseld said Kispert (ankle) was able to practice with the G League squad Tuesday, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Kispert sprained his ankle at the beginning of October and was expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, so he appears to be right on track with his recovery. While his return to practice is certainly encouraging, it remains to be seen how far away he is from game action. When the second-year wing is available, he'll likely be competing with Deni Avdija and Will Barton for playing time in Washington's crowded frontcourt.