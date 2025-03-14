Kispert finished Thursday's 129-125 win over the Pistons with 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes.

With Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring) likely done for the season, Kispert could pick up some steam going forward as a fantasy asset. His value has been mostly limited to deeper formats in recent games, as he holds averages of 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 25.3 minutes over his last five outings.