Kispert ended Wednesday's 125-109 loss to the Clippers with 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes.

Kispert didn't do much outside of scoring Wednesday, but that's his main role off the bench, and his fantasy upside lives and dies based on what he does as a shooter. Over his last 10 games, Kispert is averaging 9.8 points per game while shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range.