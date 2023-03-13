Kispert chipped in 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-93 loss to the 76ers.

Though he came off the bench, Kispert led all Wizards players in scoring and made field goals, with head coach Wes Unseld Jr. electing to hand him more minutes than usual while he sported the hot hand. Considering Kispert had posted more modest averages of 11.0 points, 2.7 three-pointers, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 30.2 minutes over his previous six outings, fantasy managers outside of deep leagues are probably fine ignoring the second-year wing's solid performance Sunday.