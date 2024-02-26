Watch Now:

Kispert (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Chase Hughes reports.

Kispert was a late scratch Sunday and remains under the weather. The timing isn't ideal for Washington, as Deni Avdija (heel) and Landry Shamet (neck) are questionable and Bilal Coulibaly (pelvis) has been ruled out. Johnny Davis could see more opportunities as a result Tuesday.

