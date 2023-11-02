Kispert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Kispert sustained a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's game against Atlanta and didn't practice Thursday. However, he was moving without crutches Thursday and will be in the mix to suit up Friday. If he's unable to play, Bilal Coulibaly and Johnny Davis could see an uptick in usage.
