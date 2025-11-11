Wizards' Corey Kispert: Quiet in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kispert closed Monday's 137-135 overtime loss to the Pistons with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes.
In a game where Washington scored 135 points, Kispert was only able to contribute eight, as he only attempted three shots. Kispert's role backing up Khris Middleton has been constant, and he averages 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.2 blocks and 1.5 threes made on the season.
