Kispert tallied 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 124-114 win over the Hornets.
Kispert did most of his damage in the first half with 21 of his 25 points coming over the first two quarters of Monday's win. He cooled off in the second half, but he finished the game with the seocnd-best point-differential (plus-20) and second-most points behind Justin Champagnie (plus-26) and Bilal Coulibaly (26), respectively. Kispert has scored in double digits in three of his last five games, and he'll look to carry that momentum into Wednesday's game against the Nets.
