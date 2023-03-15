Kispert racked up 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over the Pistons.
Kispert got the start in place of the injured Kyle Kuzma (knee), finishing as one of sthree Wizards players with 15 or more points. Kispert has tallied at least 15 points on 10 occasions this season, including in two straight outings.
