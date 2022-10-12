Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Tuesday that Kispert's (ankle) recovery is going well and appears to be ahead of schedule, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports

Kispert was originally expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after spraining his ankle on Oct. 2. While it is not guaranteed that he will beat his original timeline, it appears that the shorter end of his recovery timeline is likely. When Kispert does return, he will likely be competing with Deni Avdija and Will Barton for minutes in the forward rotation.