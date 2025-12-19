Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Remains out indefinitely
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Kispert (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Kispert hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a fractured right thumb and remains without a clear timetable for a return. The 26-year-old swingman can be considered week-to-week until the Wizards provide an update on his recovery.