Kispert (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Kispert hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a fractured right thumb and remains without a clear timetable for a return. The 26-year-old swingman can be considered week-to-week until the Wizards provide an update on his recovery.

