Kispert (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game in Boston.

Kispert will miss a sixth straight game to begin the season while he recovers from a left ankle sprain, but he could be ready to make his 2022-23 debut at some point during the upcoming week. He was a full participant in Thursday's practice, but the Wizards may want to see Kispert turn in another full workout or two before slotting him into the rotation.