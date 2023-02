Kispert is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Kispert came off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets and only recorded four points across 19 minutes in the Wizards win, but now he'll get a chance to redeem himself after back-to-back subpar performances. Kispert is averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 30.6 minutes per game in his 30 starts this season.