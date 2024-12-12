Kispert (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Kispert is set to miss his fourth consecutive game Friday due to a sprained left ankle. With the 25-year-old sidelined, Carlton Carrington, Jared Butler and Johnny Davis should be in line for a slight uptick in minutes. Kispert's next chance to feature will come Sunday against Boston.
