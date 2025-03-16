Kispert (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Portland.
Kispert sustained the left thumb sprain during Saturday's win over Denver, and there's no clear timetable for his return. Kyshawn George and Justin Champagnie will likely see a bump in playing time due to Kispert being sidelined.
