Kispert (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami.
Kispert was questionable ahead of Friday's matchup and will be forced to miss his first game of the season after spraining his ankle Wednesday against Atlanta. He was walking around without crutches Thursday despite not practicing, and his next opportunity to return to game action will be Monday in Philadelphia.
