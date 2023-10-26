Kispert notched 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 143-120 loss to the Pacers.

The Wizards struggled to keep up during Wednesday's regular-season opener, but Kispert put together a decent stat line off the bench while seeing ample playing time. Washington isn't expected to be competitive this year, so it's possible Kispert's role remains steady after he averaged 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game last season.