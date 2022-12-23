Kispert provided 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Jazz.

Kispert moved into the starting lineup after Deni Avdija was earlier ruled out with a back injury. A starting role is nothing new for Kispert, although you wouldn't know it to look at his season averages. He is currently outside the top 200 in standard formats, putting up just 9.5 points and 1.8 triples per game. Outside of limited streaming appeal, Kispert is better left for managers in much deeper formats.