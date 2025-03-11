Kispert tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes in Monday's 119-104 loss to the Raptors.
Kispert scored in double figures for the second consecutive game, draining three three-pointers Monday. The 26-year-old has gotten consistent minutes off the bench all season, but could see more of an uptick in usage with several contributors banged up. In his last 15 games, Kispert is averaging 13.4 points and shooting an impressive 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.
