Kispert closed Friday's 124-117 loss to the Hornets with 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 16 minutes.

Kispert's 15 points were his second highest total in seven games this season, and his fourth time reaching double-digits. The depth guard is now averaging 10.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 assists and a 2.0 triples across 21.0 minutes on the young season.