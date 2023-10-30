Kispert closed with 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-106 win over the Grizzlies.

Kispert came off the bench for a second consecutive matchup Saturday but saw plenty of playing time and doubled his scoring total from Opening Night. The 24-year-old has unsurprisingly been unable to generate much production in secondary categories, but it's been encouraging to see him open the year with back-to-back double-digit scoring totals.