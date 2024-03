Kispert provided eight points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the Magic.

Kispert picked up three fouls in the first quarter -- including two on offense -- and was forced to sit on the bench for the entire second frame. His 19 minutes of court time Wednesday was his lowest since Jan. 24, despite the fact he was inserted into the starting lineup for Marvin Bagley (back).