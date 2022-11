Kispert chipped in 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 victory over Charlotte.

Kispert has now finished in double figures in four of his last five contests. He also put together his best rebounding game of the season Sunday, beating his previous best of four boards. Kispert has shown that he can contribute across the board at times, but he's failed to do so consistently to this point.