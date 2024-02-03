Kispert posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the Heat.

Kispert led all players in Friday's contest in scoring and threes made while coming off the bench, both season high totals for the third-year forward. Kispert has connected on five or more threes in three games this season while surpassing the 20-point mark in four contests. He has now recorded 15 or more points in two straight outings off the bench.