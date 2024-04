Kispert posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 win over Milwaukee.

Kispert's 27 points Tuesday marked a season high for the third-year forward, and he extended his streak of double-digit scoring to eight games. Over his last 10 games, Kispert has averaged 16.6 points on 49.6 percent shooting (including 39.4 percent from three on 7.1 3PA/G), 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 35.1 minutes per game.