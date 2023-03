Kispert chipped in 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-93 loss to the 76ers.

Kispert led all Wizards players in scoring and shots made from three en route to setting a new season-high point total in Sunday's defeat. Kispert, who surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time this season, has scored 15 or more points seven times this year.