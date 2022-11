Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Kispert (ankle) will be available for Friday's game versus the Nets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kispert has yet to play this season due to a left ankle sprain. The second-year player out of Gonzaga will likely have the chance to compete for a starting job with Deni Avdija, Anthony Gill, and Will Barton. At the very least, Kispert will aim to improve upon his 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.4 minutes across 77 games from his rookie year.