Kispert amassed seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 loss to the Clippers.

Kispert logged at least 30 minutes for the eighth straight game, although you wouldn't know it to look at his numbers. Across those eight games, he has scored more than 15 points on two occasions, adding very little in terms of supporting contributions. He is outside the top 200 over that period and so despite the role, he remains a deeper league option only.