Kispert finished with 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and four rebounds over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 134-130 overtime loss to Indiana.

Kispert was red-hot off the Wizards bench in Wednesday's extended contest, leading all bench players in scoring and threes made while nearly shooting a perfect mark from the field in a losing effort. Kispert, who was one of two Washington players with five or more threes, matched a season high in shots made from deep while posting his fifth outing of the year with 20 or more points.