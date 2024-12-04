Share Video

Kispert (ankle) won't play Thursday versus Dallas.

Kispert will be sidelined for the first time this season after spraining his left ankle during Tuesday's blowout loss to the Cavaliers. The fourth-year pro has gotten off to a rough start to the 2024-25 campaign, connecting on just 31.3 percent of 5.9 three-point attempts per game.

