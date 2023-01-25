Kispert is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Kispert moved to a bench role with the return of Bradley Beal last week, but he's back in the lineup due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (ankle). Kispert is averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24 starts this season.