Kispert will start Saturday's game against the Nets.
With Bradley Beal (foot) out, Kispert will join the starting five. He's been in and out of the lineup all season, and in his 10 starts in January, he averaged 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.7 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Stays hot from three•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Starting against Dallas•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Coming off bench with Beal back•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Good to go against Chicago•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Corey Kispert: Back in starting lineup•