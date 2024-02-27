Kispert is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Kispert will be flanked by Jordan Poole and Landry Shamet in the backcourt, while Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley hold down the frontcourt. Kispert has logged just one prior start this season, which yielded 10 points on uncharacteristic 1-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc in 28 minutes.