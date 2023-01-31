Kispert recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 127-106 win over San Antonio.

Kispert remained locked in from beyond the arc and scored 12 of his 14 points from downtown. He's now drilled eight of his last 13 tires from deep and has scored in double figures in three of his last four contests, all starts. Kispert managed to draw another start Monday night with Daniel Gafford (illness) ruled out, but he'll likely rejoin the reserves once the big man is cleared for action.