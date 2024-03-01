Kispert finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 134-131 overtime loss to the Lakers.

With Deni Avdija (heel) returning to action, Kispert retreated to a bench role following a spot start against the Warriors on Tuesday. However, he retained quality playing time as a reserve and continues to put up strong numbers regardless of his role. Kispert has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five appearances, averaging 18.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.4 minutes during that stretch.