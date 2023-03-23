Kispert ended with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Kispert has started four of the last five games, partially due to Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) missing Wednesday's game. The second-year guard had another opportunity, but couldn't knock down shots, as he tied his season high with six missed threes. Kispert also failed to help in other categories, with a pedestrian box score. Even if Beal and Kuzma miss more time, Kispert will be tough to trust as a streaming option.