Kispert ended with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Kispert has started four of the last five games, partially due to Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) missing time. The second-year guard had another opportunity, but he couldn't knock down shots, as he tied his season high with six missed threes. Kispert also failed to help in other categories and finished with a pedestrian box score. Even if Beal and Kuzma miss more time, Kispert will be tough to trust as a streaming option.