Kispert supplied two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 26 minutes during Monday's 114-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Kispert's main asset from a fantasy perspective is his three-point shooting, so he's not much of a help when he fails to knock down any of his attempts like he did Monday. The effort marks his lowest output since he played just 11 minutes versus Oklahoma City on Nov. 11, and he supplemented it with just one board and one assist. Kispert's shot volume and minutes were on par, and the Wizards struggled to score on the whole, so this isn't a worrisome outcome for him moving forward and should be primarily viewed as a blip on the radar.