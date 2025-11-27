Kispert suffered a fractured right thumb Tuesday and is expected to miss a few weeks of action, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kispert will not need surgery, and an injury such as this typically requires three weeks of recovery, Robbins added to his report. The Wizards are already without Tre Johnson (hip), and Robbins reports that players such as Cam Whitmore and Will Reily could potentially step into larger roles on the wings.