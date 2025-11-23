Kispert finished Saturday's 121-120 loss to the Bulls with 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Kispert moved into the starting lineup, replacing Khris Middleton, who was out due to injury management. The move worked wonders for Kispert, scoring a season-high 20 points. While he does have the ability to score in bunches, his role is typically uneventful, making him nothing more than a stream consideration on nights like this.