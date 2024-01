Kispert amassed 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and four assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 loss to the Hawks.

Kispert led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring while pacing the Wizards second unit in assists and shots made to boost Washington's offense. Kispert has been a strong contributor off the bench this season, tallying 15 or more points in 10 outings, including in four of his last five contests.