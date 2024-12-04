Kispert (ankle) will be unavailable Thursday versus Dallas.
Kispet joins Kyshawn George (ankle) and Kyle Kuzma (ribs) as early inactives for Thursday's contest. Kispert is amid his worst shooting season as a pro, connecting on just 31.3 percent of 5.9 threes per game.
