Kispert will start Saturday's game against the Kings, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Wes Unseld confirmed Kispert's return to the starting unit in place of the injured Kristaps Porzingis (illness). He's averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game across 33 starts this season.
