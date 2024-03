Kispert will start Wednesday's game against the Magic.

With Marvin Bagley (back) sidelined, the Wizards are going small, as Kispert will be joined by Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Bilal Coulibaly and Tyus Jones in the starting lineup. The small-ball lineup could open up more looks for Kispert, who's averaging 15.7 points per game on 36.7 percent from deep over his last 14 appearances (one start).