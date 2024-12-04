Kispert is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a sprained left ankle.

Kispert tallied four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in nine minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest. Johnny Davis is a candidate to receive increased playing time in his absence. Kispert's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Dallas.