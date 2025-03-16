Kispert has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to a left thumb sprain.

Kispert was replaced by Justin Champagnie at the 5:01 mark of the third quarter, and the former will not return after spraining his left thumb. Kispert will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Monday's game against Portland. He'll finish Saturday's game with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes. Bub Carrington should see an increase in minutes off the bench for the rest of Saturday's game due to Kispert's absence.