Wizards' Corey Kispert: Won't return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
Kispert won't return to Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to left hamstring tightness, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
Kispert returned to action Tuesday after missing nearly a month due to a fractured right thumb, though he was unable to make it through the entirety of the contest. He'll finish with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 13 minutes. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Raptors.