Kispert won't return to Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to left hamstring tightness, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Kispert returned to action Tuesday after missing nearly a month due to a fractured right thumb, though he was unable to make it through the entirety of the contest. He'll finish with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 13 minutes. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Raptors.