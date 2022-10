The Wizards signed Sword to a training camp deal Wednesday.

Sword played three games for the Wizards last season and averaged 2.0 points and 1.3 steals in 6.3 minutes. The 28-year-old guard also played 14 games for the Capital City Go-Go of the G League in the 2021-22 season. Sword's signing coincides with the team waiving Makur Maker.